Ky. Wesleyan Men’s Basketball off to great start this season

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan men are off to a very good start to the 2023-24 season. The Panthers are 6-2, and riding a 6-game winning streak! That includes a 3-0 start in G-MAC Conference play, with wins over Findlay, Walsh, and Lake Erie -- the last two of which, were on the road.

Wesleyan has a good mix of new and returning faces this year. There are nine upperclassmen, and the rest are underclassmen. Seven of the players were on last year’s team, while nine are first-year Panthers. Head coach Drew Cooper says their preseason win over Louisville, really instilled a lot of confidence.

“I feel like this team, the ceiling is higher than any other team I’ve been with. We said that from August to our first practices, all on through September and then into the end of October,” said Cooper. “We had a nice showing up at Saint Louis, and that happened up at U of L, it gave us a lot of confidence and validated that we could be a really good basketball team. We’ve had some good segments and bad segments, but at the end of that, we’re a team that really embraces being a tough physical team.” “Coach has always said it takes all the guys on the team, no matter if you’re not playing or playing or not,” said Panthers’ senior Kennedy Miles. “In practice too, we’ve kind of been going at each other, kinda hitting it hard, harder each time we’re going, so I think that helps us a lot.” “I grew up in Owensboro,” said KWC senior Alex Gray. “I went to College View, Apollo, so I know what it’s like to carry on the Kentucky Wesleyan tradition.” The KWC men return to action, Thursday night, when they host East-West at 7 p.m.

