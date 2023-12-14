Birthday Club
ISP Jasper Post trooper and K9 Barker graduate training school

Trooper Jacob Lauer and his partner K9 Barker
Trooper Jacob Lauer and his partner K9 Barker(Indiana State Police Jasper Post)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After twelve weeks of classes, Trooper Jacob Lauer and his partner K9 Barker have graduated from training school.

ISP Jasper Post says the duo spent over 480 hours together as part of the Indiana State Police K9 School in Indianapolis.

We’re told training included obedience, tracking, locating articles of evidence, apprehension of fighting or fleeing suspects, building searches, narcotics detection and handler protection.

Officials say handlers also received training in K9 legal concepts and classes on odor detection theory and tracking situations.

“Teams train at night and in varying conditions with scenario based training and problem-solving situations for eight to ten hours a day,” says ISP on social media.

Lauer is a three-year veteran of the Indiana State Police and graduated from the 80th recruit class in 2020. Barker is a German Shepard that is 4-years-old.

