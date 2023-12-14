Investigation opened after dead body found on highway outside Vincennes

KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Detectives are investigating after a dead body was found in a median on Highway 41 and Camp Arthur Road.

That’s according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, who said deputies were called to that area around 8 a.m. Thursday.

Deputies believe a white female victim was struck and killed by a vehicle.

We’re told a crash reconstruction has already been completed by the Indiana State Police.

The sheriff’s office says they are working to determine the suspect vehicle involved in the crash. No names are being released at this time.

