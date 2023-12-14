Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Investigation opened after dead body found on highway outside Vincennes

(WTVG)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Detectives are investigating after a dead body was found in a median on Highway 41 and Camp Arthur Road.

That’s according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, who said deputies were called to that area around 8 a.m. Thursday.

Deputies believe a white female victim was struck and killed by a vehicle.

We’re told a crash reconstruction has already been completed by the Indiana State Police.

The sheriff’s office says they are working to determine the suspect vehicle involved in the crash. No names are being released at this time.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify victims killed in crash on U.S. 231
Authorities identify victims killed in crash on U.S. 231
Wolf's Bar-B-Q
‘Hey, Pop, are you proud?’: Wolf’s Bar-B-Q owner reflects on closing after new owner announcement
Ronald Fenwick
Man with warrant in custody after standoff
Danielle A. Barnes arrested
Former supervisor of Warrick Co. Animal Control arrested on theft, drug charges
Warrick Co. Animal Control
Warrick Co. Animal Control under criminal investigation, health dept. director fired

Latest News

Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Crews work to fix water main leak in Dawson Springs
Crews work to fix water main leak in Dawson Springs
New play park ribbon cutting happening at Burdette Park
New play park ribbon cutting happening at Burdette Park
Downtown Evansville streets closed for work Thursday morning
Downtown Evansville streets closed for work Thursday morning
Blue Angels flying into Owensboro Thursday
Blue Angels flying into Owensboro Thursday