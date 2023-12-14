Huntingburg police officer has full-circle moment with trooper who inspired him as a kid

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - When Jorge Dubon was a kid, he says his family was one of many who weren’t native English speakers, and simultaneously never had a chance to meet and connect with law enforcement in their community.

That all changed when he participated in “Shop with a Cop.”

“I grew up wanting to be a cop. An opportunity came up with Huntingburg to be a reserve officer,” says Dubon, “I jumped on it and loved it.”

Before he wanted to be a cop though, he was perusing the aisles of a local Walmart with a young State Police Trooper and his then-pregnant wife.

Over 20 years have passed since then, but other officers and troopers kept sending the now Master Trooper Trey Lytton photos from that trip he made early in his career with Dubon as well as the one Dubon recently made, now donning the uniform himself.

“That day of ‘Shop with a Cop’ in Jasper, I had three or four text messages with a picture of him and I. My wife is in one pregnant with my daughter, and I’m like, ‘why are they sending me this picture?’” explains Lytton. “Then they told me it was Jorge. I’m like, ‘wow, I’ve never actually met him as adult Jorge.’”

On Wednesday, he got to sit down with the young officer and hear firsthand what an impact he had on that kid he remembers wanting everything Spiderman.

“Being the first encounter with law enforcement, that was huge for me. I say it all the time, if I wouldn’t have been there, honestly if you wouldn’t have been there, I don’t know if I would’ve been in law enforcement,” says Dubon.

Looking at the photos together and then getting to see the man all grown up sitting in front of him, Lytton says it’s a good feeling.

“It hit me kind of hard. I’m not going to lie, I kind of got worked up. I’m like, ‘man, this is awesome.’ If I had a small impact on Jorge becoming an officer, makes me feel good,” says Lytton.

For Dubon, it’s a full-circle moment, now getting to take kids in his own community shopping just like he was taken all those years ago.

“Being able to do it was probably one of the highlights of my career here, and I know that I’ve got a long career ahead of me, but that feeling is incredible. I know why guys like Trey do it, why they do it,” says Dubon.

