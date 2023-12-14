How to get help during a mental health crisis

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - River Valley Behavioral health wants to make sure that you have access to the proper resources if you are in a mental health crisis.

Leaders at RVBH say that a warm line is available for limited hours and typically operated by volunteers that will provide emotional support.

Hotlines offer immediate help to the caller in any situation and are typically operated by trained crisis counselors, this includes 988 which is active 24-7.

Numbers like 211 are operated by United Way to get people resources needed like food and shelter.

Michelle Nobles is the director of crisis services at RVBH and says that if you need help, no matter what number you call, help will be available.

“I think it’s important that when there is an immediate risk we are calling that 988 number and talking to folks who are trained in those crisis situations,” she tells us.

For more mental health resources and to watch December’s peace of mind roundtable talk, click here.

988 Hotline (WFIE)

