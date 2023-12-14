Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

High school student dies after police say she was hit by drunken driver

Olivia Pugh died after police said she was struck by a car at a crosswalk in Kennesaw, Georgia.
Olivia Pugh died after police said she was struck by a car at a crosswalk in Kennesaw, Georgia.(Randy Pugh/GoFundMe)
By Atlanta News First staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A Georgia teen died after being hit by a drunken driver, WANF reports.

Olivia Pugh was hit by a 2017 GMC Acadia driven by 68-year-old Jerome Cox on Friday around 8:20 p.m. on Ben King Road in Kennesaw, Georgia

Police said Pugh was with a group of teens crossing the road at a marked crosswalk when the car hit Pugh, sending her flying into the woods.

Emergency responders took Pugh to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in critical condition. Police said Cox and a passenger were uninjured.

Pugh died Sunday, according to a funeral home obituary.

Her family has set up a GoFundMe to raise money for a scholarship in her name.

“In honor of Olivia Pugh’s life, we are creating the Olivia Pugh Memorial Scholarship,” her family wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Olivia was deeply loved by her family, friends, and her classmates at Harrison High School. In honor of her, this scholarship will go to a hard-working and highly motivated student at Harrison High School.”

Pugh was an athlete; playing softball, flag football, basketball and running track. She was also president of the Beta Club, a member of the National Honor Society, Science Honor Society, Key Club, challenged herself with honors and AP courses, and “somehow found time to work at Chick-fil-A,” her family said.

She was “kind, loving, giggling, and determined, hard-working, and full of life,” her family added.

Cox was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, obstruction, serious injury by vehicle and failure to yield to a pedestrian. Police said in their notice about the incident Monday that charges were expected to be upgraded.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify victims killed in crash on U.S. 231
Authorities identify victims killed in crash on U.S. 231
Wolf's Bar-B-Q
‘Hey, Pop, are you proud?’: Wolf’s Bar-B-Q owner reflects on closing after new owner announcement
Warrick Co. Animal Control
Warrick Co. Animal Control under criminal investigation, health dept. director fired
Danielle A. Barnes arrested
Former supervisor of Warrick Co. Animal Control arrested on theft, drug charges
39-year-old Brandon Morgan
Man arrested after selling drugs out of motel, police say

Latest News

Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Crews work to fix water main leak in Dawson Springs
Crews work to fix water main leak in Dawson Springs
New play park ribbon cutting happening at Burdette Park
New play park ribbon cutting happening at Burdette Park
Downtown Evansville streets closed for work Thursday morning
Downtown Evansville streets closed for work Thursday morning
Blue Angels flying into Owensboro Thursday
Blue Angels flying into Owensboro Thursday