GRADD delivering Christmas gifts to senior citizens this holiday season

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Green River Area Development District is looking for donations for their Silver Bells project.

They are making sure 250 senior residents in Kentucky get gifts for Christmas this year.

GRADD will deliver bags filled with necessities and treats.

These presents will be delivered to residents of long-term personal care homes in Henderson, Daviess and Hancock counties.

District ombudsman Andrew Law says many of the people who will get the gifts wouldn’t have any presents otherwise.

”Many of these residents retain little to no spending money each month after they pay their facility payment,” he says. “So, this gives them the opportunity to alleviate any financial stress and spend that money on things they may want or need during the holiday season.”

GRADD is accepting donations of goods, cash or checks for the Silver Bells project through Monday. Click here for more information.

