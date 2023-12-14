Gov. Beshear’s administration is pushing for universal Pre-K in Kentucky: Here’s what you should know

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Only seven out of 50 states in the U.S. offer universal Pre-K.

The simple reason for the low participation is money, with universal Pre-K costing about $12,500 a student a year, but studies argue the long-term benefits outweigh the short-term costs.

“The time for universal Pre-K is now,” Lieutenant Governor Jacquline Coleman said in her inauguration day speech on Tuesday.

Throughout the Commonwealth, the county average for kindergarten readiness is 46%. Simply put, that means 46% of kindergarten-aged children are actually prepared for the grade.

Lieutenant Governor Coleman says that number is determined based on access to Preschool.

“We can invest in young people on the front end, or we will pay for it on the back end,” Coleman said.

Locally, Henderson County sits at 49%, so above the state average. In a study released from Kentucky Youth Advocates, multiple Tri-State counties placed both above and below the state average for kindergarten readiness.

“In our center we have about 400 students right now,” Kelsie Todd said. Todd is the Early Childhood Community Liaison for the Thelma B. Johnson Early Learning Center in Henderson.

Todd says even with 400 students, they have a waitlist of 33 three-year-olds waiting to get in.

Since the pandemic, the need is high for accessible preschool. Educators like Todd say they’ve seen a big change in early childhood learning ever since.

“There was a decline,” Todd said. “The social-emotional skills, just the basic cognitive skills, you know, math, reading, early literacy skills that students usually come to us with. We’re seeing that a lot of students didn’t come to us with those...I do feel that in Kentucky and across the nation, we are playing catch-up in early childhood for sure.”

These shifts in skillsets have resulted in shifts in curriculum determinations.

“We’re having a lot of focus just on routine, following rules, how to interact with our peers, how to interact with adults outside of our household adults,” Todd said.

The need is evident, and educators agree, but how feasible is it?

Last year, House Bill 35 was introduced in the Kentucky General Assembly. That’s how far the bill focused on funding universal Pre-K would make it.

We reached out to Governor Beshear’s Office, and they say this year, the funding will be in the Governor’s budget bill.

“We can’t put everyone in our building, we don’t have space for everyone here, we have a waitlist,” Todd said. “So how do we get into our community to provide materials, tools, coaching, mentoring?”

Todd says in the meantime, they’re working on community outreach. This includes three learning libraries in the community, and officials are hoping to get a grant next week for $100,000 that would fund a mobile preschool, so they could bring the learning to those who aren’t able to get into the center.

“We know that families that come from higher income and that come from higher education levels, that their kids are more likely to come into kindergarten with some kindergarten readiness skills,” Todd said. “We also know that them being in those structured environments with their peers, there are social skills that we can’t just always teach at home.”

For a full look at where each county stands in the Commonwealth for kindergarten readiness, you can check out the full study from the Kentucky Youth Advocates here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.