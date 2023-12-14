Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Former pastor sentenced to 40 years in prison for molesting daughters

William Oswald was sentenced to 40 years in prison after he was convicted of molesting his...
William Oswald was sentenced to 40 years in prison after he was convicted of molesting his daughters.(Lexington County Jail)
By WIS News 10 Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A former pastor was sentenced to 40 years in prison after being convicted on three counts of sexual misconduct in the first degree.

William Oswald, 62, was convicted on Dec. 1 after a five-day trial. According to Fifth Solicitor Byron Gipson, testimony trial revealed Oswald “repeatedly” molested his two young daughters.

The assaults happened in the early 1990s and continued through the early 2000s.

In the initial report, Oswald’s daughters described in graphic detail the sexual assaults, each stating they were assaulted more than 100 times. The victims alleged the abuse began when they were around 8 years old and continued until their early teens.

The assaults happened at Dunn’s Chapel Church in West Columbia, South Carolina, according to the initial incident report.

“As with most cases like this one, where the children were unable to come forward with the allegations until many years later, there was very little forensic evidence linking the defendant to these crimes,” Gipson said in a statement. “Thus, the jury had to rely almost exclusively on the testimony of the parties themselves. In this case, despite the Defendant’s hours-long testimony proclaiming his innocence, the jury ultimately found him guilty of all charges.”

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify victims killed in crash on U.S. 231
Authorities identify victims killed in crash on U.S. 231
Wolf's Bar-B-Q
‘Hey, Pop, are you proud?’: Wolf’s Bar-B-Q owner reflects on closing after new owner announcement
Warrick Co. Animal Control
Warrick Co. Animal Control under criminal investigation, health dept. director fired
Danielle A. Barnes arrested
Former supervisor of Warrick Co. Animal Control arrested on theft, drug charges
39-year-old Brandon Morgan
Man arrested after selling drugs out of motel, police say

Latest News

Crews work to fix water main leak in Dawson Springs
Crews work to fix water main leak in Dawson Springs
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
New play park ribbon cutting happening at Burdette Park
New play park ribbon cutting happening at Burdette Park
Meeting to discuss book ban legislation set in Warrick Co.
Meeting to discuss book ban legislation set in Warrick Co.
Downtown Evansville streets closed for work Thursday morning
Downtown Evansville streets closed for work Thursday morning