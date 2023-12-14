On the Farm: Staying up to date during winter down time

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - It’s officially winter, which means the hard work for our Tri-State farmers is over for the year.

Right now, most of them are looking back on the year they just finished and looking ahead to the start of spring.

The focus for all farmers during this down time - how can we improve?

Leaders with Purdue Ag Extension in Gibson County are holding a series of workshops.

Extension Educator Abby Heidenreich says each one covers a different topic that impact farmers and their neighbors.

“It’s so important to provide educational opportunities for our farmers, so they can continue to be on the cutting edge of all the technology that’s coming out, have the latest research and information, so they can make informed decisions on their farming operation,” said Heidenreich.

For a seasoned farmer like Ken Yochum, he’s still hoping to learn new things to meet his longstanding goal - having the most successful planting and harvest season each year.

“Just little things as far as growing crops, trying to save a little money here or trying to spend a little more wisely to try and get an extra bushel or two,” said Yochum.

At the state Purdue Ag Center, Superintendent of Southern Indiana Jason Tower believes there’s always room to help farmers improve.

“Hopefully we’ll challenge some folks to think about the way they’re doing things at home, what those areas of improvement are. So we can make improvements in animal performance and production, as well as profitability of their operations,” said Tower.

From tips on soil management, ideas for better nutrition for livestock, and even legislative discussions on ag bills, the workshops are all about learning and growing to build a brighter future for Indiana farmers.

“You never know what you’re going to learn,” said Yochum.

