Evansville man arrested after pursuit in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - An Evansville man was charged Wednesday night after a vehicle pursuit in Logan County.

Isiah Fingers, 24, was charged with DUI, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer and first-degree fleeing or evading police.

Police reported that at 11:08 p.m. a Logan County Deputy was patrolling Bowling Green Road when he attempted to perform a traffic stop on a 2022 Dodge Ram TRX pick up truck.

The driver, later identified as Fingers, accelerated and continued east towards the Warren County line.

Another Logan County Deputy ahead of Fingers in the area deployed spike strips and deflated both front tires of the Dodge Ram.

Fingers exited the roadway off of the right shoulder and Fingers was taken into custody without further incident, according to police.

Fingers was taken to the Logan County Detention Center where he remains as of Thursday morning.

