Downtown Evansville streets closed for work Thursday morning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Water and Sewer crews shut down two roads in downtown Evansville.

The first is Southeast 5th Street. It is shutdown from Locust Street to Bob Jones Way.

The second is Bob Jones Way. It is shutdown from Southeast 4th to 6th Street.

Crews say both closures started Thursday around 2 a.m.

The roads are scheduled to be back open by 10:00 a.m. Thursday

