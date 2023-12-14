Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Crews work to fix water main leak in Dawson Springs

Crews work to fix water main leak in Dawson Springs
By WFIE Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:45 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - In Dawson Springs, officials with the police department say city water and sewer crews were called in to fix a water main leak.

It’s on West Walnut Street, just off of Franklin and Sycamore Streets.

Officers are warning that the water from the leak could have potentially froze on the roadway overnight.

They’re telling all drivers to be aware and drive safely in that area Thursday morning.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify victims killed in crash on U.S. 231
Authorities identify victims killed in crash on U.S. 231
Wolf's Bar-B-Q
‘Hey, Pop, are you proud?’: Wolf’s Bar-B-Q owner reflects on closing after new owner announcement
Warrick Co. Animal Control
Warrick Co. Animal Control under criminal investigation, health dept. director fired
Danielle A. Barnes arrested
Former supervisor of Warrick Co. Animal Control arrested on theft, drug charges
39-year-old Brandon Morgan
Man arrested after selling drugs out of motel, police say

Latest News

Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Crews work to fix water main leak in Dawson Springs
Crews work to fix water main leak in Dawson Springs
New play park ribbon cutting happening at Burdette Park
New play park ribbon cutting happening at Burdette Park
Meeting to discuss book ban legislation set in Warrick Co.
Meeting to discuss book ban legislation set in Warrick Co.
Blue Angels flying into Owensboro Thursday
Blue Angels flying into Owensboro Thursday