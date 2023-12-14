Crews work to fix water main leak in Dawson Springs

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - In Dawson Springs, officials with the police department say city water and sewer crews were called in to fix a water main leak.

It’s on West Walnut Street, just off of Franklin and Sycamore Streets.

Officers are warning that the water from the leak could have potentially froze on the roadway overnight.

They’re telling all drivers to be aware and drive safely in that area Thursday morning.

