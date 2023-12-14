Blue Angels flying into Owensboro Thursday
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:07 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Happening Thursday in Owensboro, the Blue Angels are coming to town for a visit.
Officials say they are going over logistics for the 2024 Owensboro air show.
That’s happening September 13 through 15.
Officials say after landing, they will be holding a press conference with information for the upcoming show.
You can expect to see some of the Blue Angels above Owensboro Thursday around 2:30 p.m.
