Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Better chances for weekend rain

December remains drier than average
14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast(WFIE)
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny and mild again on Thursday with highs in the middle 50s.   Skies will stay clear Thursday night, so good conditions to view the Geminid meteor showers.   Friday will start out sunny with temps near freezing.   Clouds will increase through the day as the high climbs into the upper 50s.   Over the weekend, a cold front will move in from the west.   Cloudy skies on Saturday with scattered showers moving into Illinois by early afternoon and across the entire Tri-State by late afternoon and evening.  Rainfall amounts will be light, generally less than a half inch in most locations.  As the front clears the region on Sunday, rain chances will end and highs will only peak in the upper 40s.  Sunny for the first half of next week with highs in the 40s, warming to near 50 by the end of the week.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify victims killed in crash on U.S. 231
Authorities identify victims killed in crash on U.S. 231
Wolf's Bar-B-Q
‘Hey, Pop, are you proud?’: Wolf’s Bar-B-Q owner reflects on closing after new owner announcement
Warrick Co. Animal Control
Warrick Co. Animal Control under criminal investigation, health dept. director fired
Danielle A. Barnes arrested
Former supervisor of Warrick Co. Animal Control arrested on theft, drug charges
39-year-old Brandon Morgan
Man arrested after selling drugs out of motel, police say

Latest News

12/14 Sunrise 14 First Alert Forecast
12/14 Sunrise 14 First Alert Forecast
12/14 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
12/14 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
WFIE 14 First Alert 6p.m.
Sunny and warmer than average
14 First Alert Forecast
Dry through Friday, scattered showers possible over the weekend