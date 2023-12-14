Better chances for weekend rain

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny and mild again on Thursday with highs in the middle 50s. Skies will stay clear Thursday night, so good conditions to view the Geminid meteor showers. Friday will start out sunny with temps near freezing. Clouds will increase through the day as the high climbs into the upper 50s. Over the weekend, a cold front will move in from the west. Cloudy skies on Saturday with scattered showers moving into Illinois by early afternoon and across the entire Tri-State by late afternoon and evening. Rainfall amounts will be light, generally less than a half inch in most locations. As the front clears the region on Sunday, rain chances will end and highs will only peak in the upper 40s. Sunny for the first half of next week with highs in the 40s, warming to near 50 by the end of the week.

