Arson suspect arrested in connection to Evansville house fire

KEVIN VANSHAWN PROFIT
KEVIN VANSHAWN PROFIT(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man has been arrested in connection a fire back in August.

Kevin Profit is facing arson and battery charges. According to officials with the Evansville Police Department, Profit had already left the scene before officers arrived.

A woman told officers that Profit had been staying with her since he got of prison and that day they got in an argument and Profit assaulted her.

She told him to leave and that’s when she said a witness saw Profit pouring gasoline on the house and lighting it on fire.

EFD was able to put the fire out without anyone getting injured.

Profit is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on $10,000 bond.

