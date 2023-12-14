Adoption fees waived for adult cats at Daviess Co. Animal Care & Control

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - With the holidays approaching, Daviess County Animal Care & Control is caring for nearly 100 cats.

Officials say adoption fees will be waived through January 9, 2024, for all adult cats at the Animal Shelter.

There is a limit of two per household.

No appointment is necessary to view the cats. You can stop by the Animal Shelter at 2620 Highway 81 in Owensboro.

All cats have been spayed/neutered and microchipped with vaccines up-to-date.

When you visit, bring a carrier, or cardboard carriers are available for $5 at the Animal Shelter.

For assistance, call the main office at 270-685-8275 or email dcacanimals@yahoo.com.

