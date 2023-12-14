14-year-old missing in McLean Co.
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
McLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies in McLean County are looking for a missing teenager.
They say 14-year-old Khylen Siefkas left his home Wednesday night.
Officials say he is possibly wearing red New Balance shoes and carrying a white Adidas backpack.
They say he could possibly be on a bicycle.
One side of his hair is currently shaved.
If you see Khylen, you are asked call 911 or 270-273-3276.
