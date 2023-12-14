Birthday Club
14-year-old missing in McLean Co.

Khylen Siefkas
Khylen Siefkas(McLean Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
McLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies in McLean County are looking for a missing teenager.

They say 14-year-old Khylen Siefkas left his home Wednesday night.

Officials say he is possibly wearing red New Balance shoes and carrying a white Adidas backpack.

They say he could possibly be on a bicycle.

One side of his hair is currently shaved.

If you see Khylen, you are asked call 911 or 270-273-3276.

