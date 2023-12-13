Birthday Club
When and where you can dispose of your Christmas tree after the holidays

By Ethan Shan
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Once you are done with your Christmas tree this holiday season, we want to let the public know where you can dispose of your tree.

Christmas tree disposal will be from December 26 to January 6 through Evansville Water Sewer Utility.

Officials with EWSU say this is only for city customers who pay for trash and recycling.

During the window, customers can simply place their Christmas tree next to their trash can on their trash day. EWSU will then take the tree to the landfill for disposal.

After January 6, customers can put the tree inside their trash can if they want EWSU to dispose of it.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

