Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Wednesday marks 46 years since the plane carrying the University of Evansville’s basketball team crashed.

Years later, community members are still mourning the loss.

Developing in Evansville, authorities say a man threatened Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’s office.

Now, that man is facing charges.

The war between Israel and Hamas continues.

The FBI is warning the ongoing war in could inspire violence on u-s soil during the holidays.

You could say western Kentucky was well represented at the governor’s inauguration in Frankfort.

Several Tri-State natives marched alongside Governor Andy Beshear in yesterday’s parade.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.