Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

VCSO goes Christmas shopping with Ark preschoolers

VCSO goes Christmas shopping with Ark preschoolers
VCSO goes Christmas shopping with Ark preschoolers
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office brought some holiday cheer on Tuesday as they tackled their annual Christmas shopping trip.

They took their annual shopping trip with the Ark Crisis Children’s Channel.

Deputies helped 20 Ark preschoolers shop for Christmas presents at Meijer.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures on Facebook saying they had just as much fun as the kids.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warrick Co. Animal Control
Warrick Co. Animal Control under criminal investigation, health dept. director fired
Moses Hardin
Man accused of making threat at Mayor Winnecke’s office
Two YouTubers adding to search for missing Evansville woman
Two YouTubers adding to search for missing Evansville woman
Danica Short
EPD looking for missing teen
Masking requirements changing again at Owensboro health facilities
Masking requirements changing again at Owensboro health facilities

Latest News

VCSO goes Christmas shopping with Ark preschoolers
VCSO goes Christmas shopping with Ark preschoolers
39-year-old Brandon Morgan
Man arrested after selling drugs out of motel, police say
Dispatch: Emergency crews responding to head-on crash on U.S. 231
Dubois Co. Sheriff’s Office: Three killed in early morning crash on U.S. 231
12/13 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines