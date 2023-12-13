VCSO goes Christmas shopping with Ark preschoolers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office brought some holiday cheer on Tuesday as they tackled their annual Christmas shopping trip.

They took their annual shopping trip with the Ark Crisis Children’s Channel.

Deputies helped 20 Ark preschoolers shop for Christmas presents at Meijer.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures on Facebook saying they had just as much fun as the kids.

