UE memorial service honors lives lost in tragic plane crash

By Josh Lucca
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A somber moment of reflection this afternoon in Evansville - the University of Evansville hosted a memorial event to honor and remember the lives lost in a plane crash 46 years ago today.

That night in December of 1977 is referred to as some as the night that rained tears.

A plane carrying the men’s basketball team crashed shortly after taking off from Evansville.

On board, men’s basketball Coach Bobby Watson, 14 players, 11 team friends and a plane crew of 5.

Everyone onboard, all 29 people passed away.

After prayer and a moment of silence, UE’s President read all of their names.

Leaders say as the basketball program grows, they will never forget the past.

”As we have success, we’re going to honor those that came before us. And those that we lost on December 13th, 1977,” explains UE Athletic Director Kenneth “Ziggy” Siegfried. “So it’s a critical part of our history, and also a critical part of our future and we’ll always take that very seriously.”

Ziggy says it’s encouraging to see the community’s support and they hope they can grow the attendance for years to come.

