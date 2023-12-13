Two YouTubers adding to search for missing Evansville woman

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The search for a missing woman Andi Wagner continues in Evansville.

Andi Wagner has been missing since August of 2022. In that time, her family says they’ve heard quite literally thousands of tips and stories, all hoping to lead them to Wagner.

Andi’s grandparents Tom and Sue Wagner say their home was the last place Andi was seen leaving before going missing.

In the time since her disappearance, Tom and Sue say they haven’t given up hope, but they do believe she’s passed away.

The hope now lies in recovering Andi’s body, and if foul play was involved, prosecuting whoever may have hurt her.

“It was, you know, it’s been rough, it really has,” says Sue.

“We never dreamed that it would be the last time we saw her,” says Tom, “just not knowing and getting closure, that’s the worst thing.”

On Tuesday, Dave Yurkovich and Ronnie from the YouTube channels “Adventures with Purpose” and “Brother’s Underwater Recovery” say they searched the woods near the home of Wagner’s grandparents, employing the service of a cadaver dog.

Ronnie says he’s worked with Wagner’s family for almost a year now, while Yurkovich joined him in the last couple of weeks.

Despite the time that’s passed in her case, they’re confident that they’re on the right track to not only bringing her home but bringing her family closure.

“When I read about the case and then I contacted the family and then I had an opportunity to meet Andi’s Mother, Andi’s Father, Andi’s Grandparents, they’re great people,” says Yurkovich, “you spend a few minutes talking to them, and you can just see the pain and anguish that’s in their face and their voice when they speak about her.”

“Somebody that was in this area has given us some information, some great information, and a lot of it is lining up with here,” says Ronnie.

Yurkovich says his YouTube channel has put up a $2,500 reward for information that leads to the discovery and recovery of Andi Wagner.

To submit an anonymous tip to the channel, call: 812-487-6565. Yurkovich says it’s a no-questions asked hotline. They don’t want to know who you are, only information that can bring her home.

