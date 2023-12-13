Tri-State native Logan Brown signs with Otters for 2024 season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville native Logan Brown will be playing at Bosse Field this coming season. Brown attended Mt. Vernon high school before spending his college career at USI. He was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in 2018, and spent time with their affiliate teams until 2022, when Brown moved to the Atlantic league. It will be great to see Brown back in the Tri-State area.

