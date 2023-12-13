Tips to prevent ‘porch pirates’ from stealing your packages this holiday season

(InvestigateTV) — Around 79% of consumers experienced package theft last year, according to a Security.org study.

Melanie McGovern with the BBB said oftentimes these thefts are crimes of opportunity, where someone driving by sees a big pile of packages outside a house and stops to grab them.

McGovern said there are several ways for shoppers to protect themselves:

Invest in a home security system.

“We know a lot of people have doorbell cameras nowadays,” McGovern said. “It is a huge deterrent for theft.”

Have packages delivered to a safer location.

“You can also have shipping arrangements where you have your package either shipped to your office, or a neighbor’s house that you know is going to be home, or have a signature when a package gets delivered,” McGovern said. “You can also in the case of a lot of retailers, with major retailers, have things shipped to the physical location, so that you don’t have to worry about it coming to the house. You’ll just get that notification that you’ll go pick it up at the store.”

Always make sure you track what day and time your package is expected to arrive.

“It is a really good idea to keep track of everything! And even when you do get packages, check the address. I’ve gotten packages for my neighbor before,” McGovern explained. “So, just doing that due diligence at the door, making arrangements if you do know it’s something really expensive—again you’ve been waiting a long time for it.”

If you think someone has stolen a package, file a report with your local police department and the delivery company. The BBB said depending on your delivery service, they may offer insurance or other policies to reimburse you for your losses.

