Tecumseh High senior surprised with full-ride scholarship

Lynnville, Ind. (WFIE) - A big day and a big surprise today for one high school senior in Warrick County.

Tecumseh High School senior Nathan Keller was surprised with the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship.

An award that means Keller can now pick any college in the state he wants to go to without having to foot the bill.

Keller was surprised with the band playing and his parents, teachers and peers waiting for him as he walked to the end of the hall.

That’s when he learned the good news.

“I was nervous. I didn’t really know if I was going to get it. If not, there were a lot of talented people in the pool this year,” said Keller.

Around 30 talented people were in the pool.

Keller was one of two in county to be chosen.

“This is such a huge accomplishment that spans years for him,” said Tecumseh principal Shane Browder.

Four years to be exact.

“At a time where all we hear about is student loan debt and the cost of college and the burden of the dead, this gives the student the chance one, to go to the college of their choice and two, to graduate without that huge financial burden,” said Warrick Co. Community Foundation director Sidney Hardgrave.

Keller also doesn’t have the burden or stress of trying to earn the award.

Something he says started years ago.

“It started my freshman year. Anything I could go to, anything to show I was a leader,” said Keller.

It all paid off.

“It just shows that all the hard work that I’ve done, other people recognize it and all my peers are proud of me,” said Keller.

The scholarship hasn’t been given to a Tecumseh High student in close to 20 years.

Making this a moment that will go down in the history books for everyone.

“I didn’t just get the Lilly, my peers got the Lilly too. They helped me to where I am today,” said Keller.

And a moment that deserves to be celebrated with dessert.

“I could eat some cake today,” said Keller.

Now all he has to do is decide where he wants to go.

The other recipient in Warrick Co. was Boonville High School senior Owen Phillips.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.