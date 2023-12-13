New owners of old Wolf’s Bar-B-Q building reveal plan for new restaurant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As we reported earlier last week, longtime Evansville staple Wolf’s Bar-B-Q announced they will be closing their doors after 97 years of serving the Tri-State.

Wednesday afternoon, the building’s new owners came forward to confirm the rumors and announce their plan for a new restaurant.

According to a social media post, the owners of Nellie’s Restaurant in Newburgh purchased the building and plan on opening a second Nellie’s location.

Restaurant owners say they understand how important the building is to the community and plan on building the same relationship with customers.

“We would first like to say that we are extremely aware of how sentimental this building is to all of Wolf’s customers,” they say on Facebook. “We hope we can establish the same relationship and build memories with all of you. We are so excited to be coming to the North side.”

Owners say there will be some exciting changes coming to the menu with this new location in Evansville.

“We are so grateful that our location in Newburgh gave us this opportunity because of the love and support from our customers,” owners say. “We just want to thank all of you. A lot of you have become family and we are forever grateful.”

The new restaurant is expected to open in Spring of 2024.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.