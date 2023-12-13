Birthday Club
Man arrested after selling drugs out of motel, police say

By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - One person is in jail after authorities say they were dealing drugs out of a motel.

Officials say it started when the Henderson Joint Task Force and Kentucky State Police were conducting a search warrant.

This was at the Holiday Motel off South Green Street and U.S. Highway 41A.

Inside the motel room, authorities say they found over 50 grams of meth, fentanyl, paraphernalia, a gun, and cash.

Officials say 39-year-old Brandon Morgan is now in the Henderson County jail.

He is facing multiple charges, including trafficking fentanyl.

He is being held without bond.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

