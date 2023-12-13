Holiday season expected to bring large crowds to Showplace Cinemas

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The holidays are a busy time of year for many local businesses, including movie theaters.

Employees at Showplace Cinemas in Evansville say the holiday season is their busiest time of the year.

As we get further into the holiday season, it means more people taking part in a holiday tradition focused a little more on getting out of the house and keeping the family mostly quiet, which is going to the movies.

There’s nothing quite like a trip to the movies, especially during the holidays.

“It gives them something to do and it’s nice to spend time with family and watch a movie, you know that’s not at home, get out of the house,” said Showplace employee, Holley Cheaney.

For the employees at Showplace Cinemas, they say the holidays are their busiest time of the year. They say many other businesses probably say the same, but what sets them apart is they don’t take any time off.

“We’re open every day of the year, so that means we’re open Christmas Day, Christmas Eve,” said Showplace Cinemas East general manager, Kyla Lynn. “A lot of places aren’t open or they’re spending time with their families and they want to get out. They come here to see movies.”

Along with the usual slate of new movies coming out over the holidays, Showplace Cinemas is also showing a few classic Christmas movies. They say the classics have been popular so far, and people have taken advantage of the chance to revisit a favorite or share it with loved ones.

“Everyone enjoys that,” said Lynn. “There’s always those films that you see at home all the time but it’s much better on the big screen.”

Of course, the concessions are better than at home too.

“Popcorn here is better than microwave popcorn, gotta say,” said Cheaney.

Whether you’re looking for new releases or yesterday’s favorites, theater employees say they’re trying to offer something for everyone.

Employees say the theater is getting busier all the time, and they’re expecting a surge as soon as school lets out for Christmas vacation.

