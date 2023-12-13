Former supervisor of Warrick Co. Animal Control arrested on theft, drug charges

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An investigation into misappropriated funds at Warrick County Animal Control led to an arrest Wednesday afternoon, Indiana State Police say.

According to a police report, troopers started investigating Danielle A. Barnes on Tuesday after receiving that tip about suspected misappropriated funds.

We’re told Barnes is the former supervisor at the Warrick Co. Animal Control.

Wednesday afternoon, police say they searched her home on N. Ohio Street and found 25 vials of (FVRCP) Feline Viral Rhinotracheitis, Calicivirus, Panleukopenia, which is a legend drug.

Police say FVRCP is a vaccine used to protect kittens against three highly contagious and life-threatening feline diseases.

Barnes, 55, of Chandler, was arrested and booked into the Warrick County Jail without bond and faces charges of Theft (Level 6 Felony) and Possession of a Legend Drug (Level 6 Felony).

Danielle A. Barnes, 55, Chandler, IN (Indiana State Police)

