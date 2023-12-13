EVPL holds neighborhood Christmas party on Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library West branch partnered with the Lamasco Neighborhood for ‘Stories with Santa.’

The event is a holiday bash celebrated at every EVPL location. They have activities like snacks, festive crafts, and a story reading with Santa Claus.

The library staff Kelli McDaniel explains the fun and importance of Stories with Santa.

“Santa is obviously a big draw this year,” said McDaniel. “Kids love Santa, and the fact that we can also infuse story time, and some early literacy skills its great for them to be able to sit here and listen to a story, and sing along and move around.”

The next location for Stories with Santa will be at EVPL Stringtown location Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

