Evansville man sentenced to 35 years in prison for distribution resulting in overdose of Ky. woman

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man will now serve 35 years in federal prison after being found guilty of distributing drugs resulting in serious bodily injury.

According to a release, that man is 31-year-old Johntavis Matlock.

Back in May of 2021, Matlock was arrested after police were called to a home for a person who had overdosed.

[Previous Story: Evansville man arrested in connection to overdose death of Henderson woman]

According to court documents, police were called to an overdose run back in Dec. of 2020 for the victim, 28-year-old Lindsey Wiley. Knowing about this near-death overdose, Matlock continued to invite Lindsey to buy heroin laced with fentanyl.

Officers say when they were called again for a second overdose, this time in February of 2021, they found Wiley dead. The cause of death was determined to be an overdose caused by fentanyl intoxication.

Records show an examination of Wiley’s cell phone revealed that she frequently bought controlled substances from Matlock. From June of 2020 through February of 2021, Matlock coordinated with Wiley to sell her both heroin and fentanyl out of his home in Evansville.

During the sentencing hearing, evidence was admitted showing that children lived in the home from which Matlock sold heroin and fentanyl mixtures to Wiley.

