Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Dry through Friday, scattered showers possible over the weekend

14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast(WFIE)
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Clouds thinned out by Wednesday afternoon and highs managed to break into the lower 50s.    Thursday and Friday will bring more sunshine and temps in the middle 50s, about 10-degrees warmer than average.   A weak weather system will move through over the weekend.   A few scattered showers possible on Saturday evening and early Sunday morning.  Otherwise, our dry and mild pattern will continue into next week.  Daily highs will hit the lower 50s through the middle of next week.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify victims killed in crash on U.S. 231
Authorities identify victims killed in crash on U.S. 231
Warrick Co. Animal Control
Warrick Co. Animal Control under criminal investigation, health dept. director fired
Two YouTubers adding to search for missing Evansville woman
Two YouTubers adding to search for missing Evansville woman
Moses Hardin
Man accused of making threat at Mayor Winnecke’s office
39-year-old Brandon Morgan
Man arrested after selling drugs out of motel, police say

Latest News

WFIE 14 First Alert 6p.m.
Cool temperatures and a few clouds
12/13 14 First Alert Sunrise
12/13 14 First Alert Sunrise
12/13 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
12/13 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
12/13 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
12/13 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines