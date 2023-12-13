Dry through Friday, scattered showers possible over the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Clouds thinned out by Wednesday afternoon and highs managed to break into the lower 50s. Thursday and Friday will bring more sunshine and temps in the middle 50s, about 10-degrees warmer than average. A weak weather system will move through over the weekend. A few scattered showers possible on Saturday evening and early Sunday morning. Otherwise, our dry and mild pattern will continue into next week. Daily highs will hit the lower 50s through the middle of next week.

