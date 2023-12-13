Dispatch: Emergency crews responding to head-on crash on U.S. 231

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that emergency crews are on scene of a head-on crash on U.S. 231.

They say that crash is south of Huntingburg and north of the airport.

Dispatchers say they are working to get a medical helicopter to the scene.

At this time, we are unsure how many people are hurt, and the extent of their injuries.

We are working to learn more, and will update this story as more information becomes avaliable.

