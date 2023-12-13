Cool temperatures and a few clouds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A few clouds are moving through our region this morning, but we will see more sunshine this afternoon. We are starting the day with temperatures ranging from the upper 20s to low to mid 30s. We will climb into the upper 40s to near 50° this afternoon.

Tonight will be clear and cold with temperatures bottoming out in the mid to upper 20s by early Thursday morning. Thursday will be cool and sunny with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

Friday will start out sunny, but we will see increasing clouds throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

A low pressure system will bring us mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of rain over the weekend. A few rain showers are possible from Saturday evening through the overnight hours and into Sunday morning, but most of the weekend will be dry. High temperatures will remain in the low to mid 50s.

