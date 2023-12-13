Birthday Club
Arrests made after illegal drug activity reported at Owensboro hotel, deputies say

(WTVG)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people were arrested at an Owensboro hotel Wednesday after deputies say two suspects were trying to hide a drug operation.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office received a search warrant after getting a tip about suspected drug trafficking at the hotel.

According to a report, Donald J. Millay of Yelvington was found standing in the doorway of the bathroom with water running in the toilet and fentanyl pills laying in front of it.

A woman, Destiny L. McGehee of Owensboro, was reportedly inside the bathroom with Millay.

A search of the hotel room revealed a drug trafficking operation, deputies tell us.

The sheriff’s office says two grams of methamphetamine, fentanyl pills, several empty baggies, over $900 in cash and a loaded 9mm handgun were found inside the room.

Both Millar and McGehee were arrested on numerous charges and booked into the Daviess County Detention Center.

Donald Joseph Millay, Yelvington, age 39 is facing charges of:

  • Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd or > Offense (>or = 2 grams Meth) (Firearm Enhancement)
  • Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Offense (Carfentanil/Fentanyl Derivatives) (Firearm Enhancement)
  • ﻿﻿Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess (Firearm Enhancement) ﻿﻿
  • Tampering with Physical Evidence
  • ﻿﻿Violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO ﻿﻿
  • Execution of Daviess District Court Warrant of Arrest for: Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition $10,000 < $1,000,000 and ﻿﻿Criminal Mischief 3 Degree

Destiny Lynn McGehee, Owensboro, age 31 is facing charges of:

  • Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd or > Offense (>or = 2 grams Meth) (Firearm Enhancement)
  • Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Offense (Carfentanil/Fentanyl Derivatives) (Firearm Enhancement)
  • Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess (Firearm Enhancement)
  • Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon

