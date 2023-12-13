Another Evansville business targeted by suspects with counterfeit cash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another Evansville store is reporting receiving fake 20 dollar bills.

According to a police report, officers were called to the Dollar General on S. Weinbach Avenue.

An employee told them $180 worth of fake 20 dollar bills were used in exchange for real money to be put on a cash app.

They say the transaction happened last week, but they just learned the money was not real.

As we reported, a dozen businesses, many of them on the north side, also reported receiving counterfeit 20′s.

Police are aware of two suspects caught on a store surveillance cameras, but so far no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.