Affidavit: Evansville man facing multiple drug charges following traffic stop

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A traffic stop ended with a man in custody after deputies say they found drugs in the vehicle he was in.

That man was later identified as 40-year-old Jason Haley.

According to an affidavit, a deputy was patrolling in the area of S. Weinbach Ave. and Waterworks Rd. when he saw a vehicle drive through a stop sign. That’s when he pulled the vehicle over.

The deputy says he got the driver’s information and returned to his patrol car to get his warning book.

When he went back to the stopped vehicle, the deputy says the driver had gotten out, and noticed Haley moving around in the passenger seat.

Deputies say the driver denied them searching the vehicle without a warrant.

The driver was then written a warning, while a certified narcotics detector K9 performed a free air sniff of the vehicle. During the free sniff, deputies were altered by the K9 that it could smell drugs.

Before searching the vehicle, Haley told police he had “something I will go to jail for” under the driver’s seat.

An affidavit shows officers found meth, heroin, fentanyl, and syringes in the vehicle.

Haley was then arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on the following charges:

Controlled Substance - Manufacture/dealing meth

Three counts Controlled Substance - Dealing cocaine

Controlled Substance - Possess meth

Health - Possess hypodermic syringe or needle

40-year-old Jason Haley (Vanderburgh County Jail)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.