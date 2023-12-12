Work continues on shared kitchen in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On the corner of Madison and Bedford Avenue sits the brainchild of co-founders Merrick Korach and DeAndre Wilson: Bedford Collab, a shared kitchen.

Wilson says the idea to renovate what he says is an over a century-year-old building came when he and Korach wanted to start their own food business.

Seeing the need for a shared kitchen space for not only entrepreneurs looking to get their feet under them, but also neighborhood locals who may be experiencing a food desert, they got to work.

On Monday, the building received its first of multiple new windows, but Wilson says it’s not just work on the outside being done.

“Of course, we’re going to put new windows in right here at the top,” explains Wilson, “what’s really impactful about the wall that you’re facing is that’s where the vertical hydroponic system will go that grows produce all year long.”

Battling issues with the floors and ceilings, the main floor is on the way to being squared away.

According to Wilson, it’s a far cry from when they first entered the building.

“I mean this place could’ve passed for a haunted house back then,” he says.

Boasting cooking implements and that hydroponic system Wilson mentioned, the main floor, basement, and upstairs will all play their own separate roles.

“The purpose for the upstairs will be a prep kitchen,” explains Wilson.

The basement on the other hand will serve mostly as dry storage, except for one closet-esque compartment Wilson pointed out.

“This structure here really doesn’t serve a purpose, and so we decided to keep it, and we’re going to turn it into a food pantry for the neighborhood,” says Wilson.

The goal of all three floors is the same, to provide services for both entrepreneurs and locals alike.

“When we first opened up that door and I saw what it looked like, as a visionary, I was ready,” Wilson explains, “this has been a dream of mine a long time, so I wasn’t going to let the disastrous building standing in front of me stop me.”

A native to Tepe Park himself, Wilson says the finished product is one that will provide a lot of noise, good smells, and fond memories for the same community he knows and loves.

“A lot of times Tepe Park gets a bed rep, but my neighbors, we love each other. We talk to each other. We actually hang out with each other. I wouldn’t move to any other neighborhood. I have the best neighborhood, and we’re going to change it with Bedford Collab for the better,” says Wilson.

According to Wilson, they’re hoping to get plumbing, electric, and cosmetic work in and done with the building itself being open in early 2024.

