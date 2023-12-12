Birthday Club
Webster Co. Sheriff’s Office warning public of storm damage scam

By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Webster County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning about storm damage scams.

Deputies say to look out for people coming to your house to quote “solicit inspections of your property.”

Authorities say if your insurance company has not contacted or notified you, do not allow the inspection.

They also say to not sign anything the people may provide to you.

If you have any questions, call your insurance company directly.

