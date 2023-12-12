Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Visit Owensboro hosting Kentucky 2A Boys and Girls Basketball Championships

Visit Owensboro hosting Kentucky 2A Boys and Girls Basketball Championships
Visit Owensboro hosting Kentucky 2A Boys and Girls Basketball Championships(WILX)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky 2A Boys and Girls Basketball Championships is officially set to take place at the Owensboro Sportscenter.

According to a release, that tournament will run from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14.

Fans and supporters are encouraged to pack the stands, decked in their school colors, and cheer for their teams throughout the tournament.

Tickets for the Kentucky 2A Kentucky Basketball Championships can be purchased online at Ownesborotickets.com or at the Owensboro Sportscenter box office.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitch Carter gets engaged
14 News’ Mitch Carter gets engaged
Danica Short
EPD looking for missing teen
66-year-old Davis Coots
Cromwell man arrested after high speed chase with law enforcement
Hillary M. Owens
Woman arrested at Evansville Regional Airport for hiding meth, police say
Brian Hawking, Jr.
Deputies: Drunk driver caught doing donuts in bar parking lot

Latest News

Mater Dei vs Henderson girls basketball
Girls H.S. Basketball Highlights: Mater Dei. vs. Henderson Co.
Breckinridge vs Daviess Co girls basketball
Girls H.S. Basketball Highlights: Breckinridge Co. vs. Daviess Co.
Memorial boys basketball preps
Mix of veterans & youth fuel Memorial boys basketball squad, this season
Boys HS Basketball Highlights: Forest Park vs. Loogootee
Boys HS Basketball Highlights: Forest Park vs. Loogootee