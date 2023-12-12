Visit Owensboro hosting Kentucky 2A Boys and Girls Basketball Championships

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky 2A Boys and Girls Basketball Championships is officially set to take place at the Owensboro Sportscenter.

According to a release, that tournament will run from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14.

Fans and supporters are encouraged to pack the stands, decked in their school colors, and cheer for their teams throughout the tournament.

Tickets for the Kentucky 2A Kentucky Basketball Championships can be purchased online at Ownesborotickets.com or at the Owensboro Sportscenter box office.

