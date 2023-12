OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Golfers from near and far will be welcomed to the Tri-State for the American Junior Golf Association tournament.

The Visit Owensboro event will transform from a Junior All-Star to an open tournament.

This 54-hole stroke play championship will allow juniors aged 12-19 to compete from around the world.

