USI and UE awarded grants from Lilly Endowment

(KTTC)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say USI and UE were awarded grants from Lilly Endowment for Advancing the Science of Reading in Indiana initiative.

Officials say USI was awarded a $1M grant and UE was awarded $500K from Lilly Endowment.

USI officials say they are hoping to add Science of Reading-aligned principles into teacher preparation programs and strengthen literacy in the state.

UE officials say they will be using the grant to prepare pre-service teachers with the science of reading principles for their future classrooms.

USI and UE are two of 28 Indiana colleges getting this grant.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

