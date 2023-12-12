USI and UE awarded grants from Lilly Endowment
Published: Dec. 12, 2023
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say USI and UE were awarded grants from Lilly Endowment for Advancing the Science of Reading in Indiana initiative.
Officials say USI was awarded a $1M grant and UE was awarded $500K from Lilly Endowment.
USI officials say they are hoping to add Science of Reading-aligned principles into teacher preparation programs and strengthen literacy in the state.
UE officials say they will be using the grant to prepare pre-service teachers with the science of reading principles for their future classrooms.
USI and UE are two of 28 Indiana colleges getting this grant.
