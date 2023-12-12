Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

UE’s Tomancova named MVC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week

Aces Tomancova MVC women player of week
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:17 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Graduate center Barbora Tomancova earned her first weekly honor as a member of the University of Evansville women’s basketball team.

After a career-high performance against IUPUI, Tomancova was named the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week by conference staff on Monday afternoon. In just under 32 minutes against the Jaguars, the graduate center scored a career-high 27 points while also grabbing another career-high in 19 rebounds.

Wednesday night’s performance was Tomancova’s first double-double of the season and the sixth of her career as a Purple Ace. The center’s stat line was the best individual game by a Valley player in over eight years. The last MVC player to put up at least 27 points and over 19 rebounds was Southern Illinois forward Dyana Pierre against Tennessee State in 2015. Tomancova is also the only MVC player to have a double-double with at least 27 points and 19 rebounds in a loss.

Along with having a performance the conference hasn’t seen in almost a decade, Tomancova had the second-best performance in the country on Wednesday, behind only 2022-23 National Player of the Year Caitlin Clark. Along with 27 points and 19 rebounds, Tomancova had a block and an assist on her stat line as well.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident with injuries on Highway 41
Intersection closed after fiery semi crash on Highway 41 and Virginia
Hillary M. Owens
Woman arrested at Evansville Regional Airport for hiding meth, police say
JAMES ERIC JARMAN
EPD: 18-year-old with loaded gun threatened to kill woman and her children
JOHN WILLIAM KEMP JR
Hit-and-run accident lands suspected drunk driver in jail, police say
Rollover tanker crash shuts down I-69 southbound in Webster County

Latest News

..
Ky. Wesleyan Women’s Basketball routs Lake Erie on the road
..
KWC Men’s Basketball sneaks past Lake Erie, for 6th straight win
Mater Dei vs Henderson girls basketball
Girls H.S. Basketball Highlights: Mater Dei. vs. Henderson Co.
Breckinridge vs Daviess Co girls basketball
Girls H.S. Basketball Highlights: Breckinridge Co. vs. Daviess Co.
Memorial boys basketball preps
Mix of veterans & youth fuel Memorial boys basketball squad, this season