UE’s Tomancova named MVC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Graduate center Barbora Tomancova earned her first weekly honor as a member of the University of Evansville women’s basketball team.

After a career-high performance against IUPUI, Tomancova was named the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week by conference staff on Monday afternoon. In just under 32 minutes against the Jaguars, the graduate center scored a career-high 27 points while also grabbing another career-high in 19 rebounds.

Wednesday night’s performance was Tomancova’s first double-double of the season and the sixth of her career as a Purple Ace. The center’s stat line was the best individual game by a Valley player in over eight years. The last MVC player to put up at least 27 points and over 19 rebounds was Southern Illinois forward Dyana Pierre against Tennessee State in 2015. Tomancova is also the only MVC player to have a double-double with at least 27 points and 19 rebounds in a loss.

Along with having a performance the conference hasn’t seen in almost a decade, Tomancova had the second-best performance in the country on Wednesday, behind only 2022-23 National Player of the Year Caitlin Clark. Along with 27 points and 19 rebounds, Tomancova had a block and an assist on her stat line as well.

