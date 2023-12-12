Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:20 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating after leaders at Bally’s Casino say they were scammed for over $200,000 by a fake construction company.
Bitter cold has arrived in the Tri-State and local organizations are stepping up to make sure no one is left out in the cold.
Middle Tennessee is facing a long road of recovery after severe storms moved through the area.
Some here in the Tri-State are volunteering their time and talents to help.
If you’re counting down the days until your holiday vacation, you’re not alone.
AAA is projecting an all-time record high when it comes to air-travel this Christmas.
You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.