Tri-State volunteers help with tornado relief in Tennessee

BREMEN, Ky. (WFIE) - Two years have passed since the western Kentucky tornadoes struck killing dozens and destroyed hundreds of homes.

This week, top of mind for many of those impacted are the victims of the tornadoes in Tennessee.

Tim Arnold says he remembers when people came to help when a tornado devastated his hometown of Bremen.

“Two years ago yesterday, our church got messed up pretty bad. My mom’s home got destroyed and a lot of people in our community,” said Arnold. “We had 11 people perish and it just kind of hit home.”

When Arnold heard the news a tornado had hit the northern Tennessee town of Clarksville, he said he wanted to help.

“It’s kind of emotional when i pulled in, you know, said Arnold. “When I see people standing outside their homes, cleaning up debris, walking around their house picking up their interior stuff that’s laying outside the home,

Arnold is part of a team of several employees from Bremen based company Bluegrass Roofing.

“It’s a bad thing that happened here, we hate it, but in the same sense we’re actually here to help the people,” Arnold explained.

Bluegrass technicians are going door to door tarping houses and making sure what’s left is still safe.

“We’ll get up there and make sure it’s structurally sound and able for the homeowner to live there during this hard time that they’re having to go through,” said technician, Bradley Markey.

Perry Hatch says the Tri-State volunteers have been a huge help after the winds came and tore off part of their roof.

“It kind of restores your faith in people, especially in the political climate we’re in now,” said Hatch. “It’s kind of nice that everybody is looking out for each other.

Other volunteers from the Tri-State have come to help out those impacted here in middle Tennessee. Some of the communities represented include Princeton, Bremen and Dawson Springs.

