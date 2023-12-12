Traffic Alert: Road closure for infrastructure repairs on Court and Vine St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Water & Sewer Utility will have Court Street and Vine Street between Martin Luther King Jr Blvd and NW 6th St closed for Green Infrastructure inspections on Wednesday.

EWSU officials ask people to avoid the area while crews work.

Officials also ask people to drive carefully and watch out for workers.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.