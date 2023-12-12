Sunny and warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A clear and chilly start to the day with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. As the sun gets overhead, our temperatures will climb out of the 30s and through the 40s this morning, breaking into the upper 40s to low 50s by lunchtime, then topping out in the low to mid 50s this afternoon under ample sunshine. That is about 10° warmer than yesterday.

A weak cold front will pass through our region tonight. We are not expecting any precipitation, but our skies will become mostly cloudy overnight and into Wednesday morning. Those clouds will then gradually clear Wednesday afternoon. Our temperatures will bottom out in the upper 20s to low 30s overnight then climb back into the upper 40s Wednesday afternoon.

Our high temperatures will return to the lower 50s Thursday and remain there through the weekend and into the start of next week. Thursday will be sunny, but we will see increasing clouds on Friday. This weekend will be partly to mostly cloudy, and I cannot rule out a stray shower Saturday night into Sunday morning, but I think most of us will stay dry through the next seven days.

