Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Sunny and warmer

WFIE 14 First Alert 6p.m.
WFIE 14 First Alert 6p.m.
By Arden Gregory
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:02 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A clear and chilly start to the day with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. As the sun gets overhead, our temperatures will climb out of the 30s and through the 40s this morning, breaking into the upper 40s to low 50s by lunchtime, then topping out in the low to mid 50s this afternoon under ample sunshine. That is about 10° warmer than yesterday.

A weak cold front will pass through our region tonight. We are not expecting any precipitation, but our skies will become mostly cloudy overnight and into Wednesday morning. Those clouds will then gradually clear Wednesday afternoon. Our temperatures will bottom out in the upper 20s to low 30s overnight then climb back into the upper 40s Wednesday afternoon.

Our high temperatures will return to the lower 50s Thursday and remain there through the weekend and into the start of next week. Thursday will be sunny, but we will see increasing clouds on Friday. This weekend will be partly to mostly cloudy, and I cannot rule out a stray shower Saturday night into Sunday morning, but I think most of us will stay dry through the next seven days.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitch Carter gets engaged
14 News’ Mitch Carter gets engaged
Hillary M. Owens
Woman arrested at Evansville Regional Airport for hiding meth, police say
Danica Short
EPD looking for missing teen
Dukes Fire Dept.: One killed in deer crash on Hwy 69
Motorcycle driver killed in crash with deer
Dispatch: Crews responding to multiple vehicle crash on Twin Bridges
Dispatch: Crews respond to multiple vehicle crash on Twin Bridges

Latest News

Sunny and dry week ahead
Sunny and dry week ahead
14 First Alert Forecast
Sunny and dry week ahead
12/11 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
12/11 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
WFIE 14 First Alert 6p.m.
Mostly clear but chilly