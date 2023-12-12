Small business shopper to win Taylor Swift tickets Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - “Shop Small Era Giveaway” is coming to an end.

For the past few weeks Swifties have been running around the Tri-State stamping their promotional passports.

The winner will get two tickets to Taylor ‘s 2024 show in Indianapolis.

[Previous: A call to Tri-State ‘Swifties’: Local businesses to give two tickets to see Taylor Swift]

Forever Linked Owner Rhanda Carlile says several businesses report a big boost in customer traffic.

The small businesses handed out around 1,000 passports.

”The day we actually gave out the passports, we had people lined up at the door to get in at several of our local shops, which is unheard of for small business. So to see that response and for people to say ‘I’m definitely coming back here because of what you’ve done’ has been really awesome.”

The winner will be announced Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Merrymint Celebration Boutique. That happens to be on Taylor Swift’s birthday..

The announcement will be live streamed through one of the shop’s Facebook pages, so Rhanda encourages everyone to follow all the shops on social media.

American Honey Market on 13206 Darmstadt Rd, Evansville, IN 47725

B. Lanae Salon on 12101 US Hwy 41, Suite A, Evansville, IN 47725

Black Heart Basketball on 2800 Kotter Ave, Evansville, IN 47715

The Farmhouse on 7212 Olmstead Rd, Evansville, IN 47715

Forever Linked Evansville Permanent Jewelry on 5600 E Virginia St, Suite A, Evansville, IN 47715

Franklin St. Boutique on 2104 W Franklin St, Evansville, IN 47712

Gehlhausen on 735 S Green River Rd, Evansville, IN 47715

Girlfriends Boutique on 300 W Jennings St, Suite 104, Newburgh, IN 47630

It Can Be Arranged on 12500 US Hwy 41, Evansville, IN 47725

Just B. Tween Boutique on 5600 E Virginia St, Evansville, IN 47715

Lubberdubber’s on 6240 E Virginia St #G, Evansville, IN 47715

R’z Cafe and Catering on 104 N Main St, Fort Branch, IN 47648

Sassy Sunflower Boutique LLC on 20 S Front St, E Elberfeld, IN 47613

Velvet Mod on 10 W Jennings St, Newburgh, IN 47630

