Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

OCSO: Man arrested on multiple felony drug charges

OCSO: Man arrested on multiple felony drug charges
OCSO: Man arrested on multiple felony drug charges(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Ohio County sheriff’s office says they found a man on probation for felony drug convictions with more drugs.

The Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook saying they went to 24-year-old Jeremy Ward’s home in Beaver Dam on Friday.

Officials say they found meth, marijuana, a hand gun, rifle and ammo.

Deputies say when they searched him at the jail, they found 8 more grams of meth on him.

Ward is facing multiple charges for having drugs, and having a gun as a convicted felon.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident with injuries on Highway 41
Intersection closed after fiery semi crash on Highway 41 and Virginia
Hillary M. Owens
Woman arrested at Evansville Regional Airport for hiding meth, police say
JAMES ERIC JARMAN
EPD: 18-year-old with loaded gun threatened to kill woman and her children
JOHN WILLIAM KEMP JR
Hit-and-run accident lands suspected drunk driver in jail, police say
Rollover tanker crash shuts down I-69 southbound in Webster County

Latest News

Visit Owensboro to host AJGA Spring Junior Golf tournament
Shelter officials say there may not be enough capacity to help everyone, including women and...
Evansville Rescue Mission working to help all those in need over the holidays
Work continues on shared kitchen in Evansville
Work continues on shared kitchen in Evansville
Inauguration preparations underway for Gov. Andy Beshear’s second term
Inauguration preparations underway to begin Gov. Andy Beshear’s second term