OCSO: Man arrested on multiple felony drug charges

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Ohio County sheriff’s office says they found a man on probation for felony drug convictions with more drugs.

The Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook saying they went to 24-year-old Jeremy Ward’s home in Beaver Dam on Friday.

Officials say they found meth, marijuana, a hand gun, rifle and ammo.

Deputies say when they searched him at the jail, they found 8 more grams of meth on him.

Ward is facing multiple charges for having drugs, and having a gun as a convicted felon.

